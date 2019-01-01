QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.79 - 18.92
Vol / Avg.
41.7K/65.3K
Div / Yield
0.1/0.51%
52 Wk
15.06 - 32.66
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
32.07
Open
17.79
P/E
67.74
EPS
7.94
Shares
496.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
MonotaRO Co is a Japanese e-commerce company selling industrial supply products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MonotaRO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MonotaRO (MONOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MonotaRO (OTCPK: MONOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MonotaRO's (MONOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MonotaRO.

Q

What is the target price for MonotaRO (MONOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MonotaRO

Q

Current Stock Price for MonotaRO (MONOY)?

A

The stock price for MonotaRO (OTCPK: MONOY) is $18.742 last updated Today at 4:49:28 PM.

Q

Does MonotaRO (MONOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MonotaRO.

Q

When is MonotaRO (OTCPK:MONOY) reporting earnings?

A

MonotaRO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MonotaRO (MONOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MonotaRO.

Q

What sector and industry does MonotaRO (MONOY) operate in?

A

MonotaRO is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.