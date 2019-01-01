SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor's Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli's and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.