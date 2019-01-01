Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings is the fifth-largest Japanese bank by assets and revenue, with a market share of domestic loans of 3.3% as of March 2021. It is the only remaining stand-alone trust bank after the late 1990s deregulation removed legal barriers between commercial banking and trust functions in Japan; its former rivals in trust banking merged and became units of Mitsubishi UFJ FG and Mizuho. It has no capital ties with Sumitomo Mitsui FG, despite the similar name and common ties to Sumitomo and Mitsui group companies. In fiduciary services, SMTH is the market leader in Japan in total assets under custody. It is the largest manager of corporate pension funds and trails only Nomura in investment trusts.