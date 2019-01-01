QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings is the fifth-largest Japanese bank by assets and revenue, with a market share of domestic loans of 3.3% as of March 2021. It is the only remaining stand-alone trust bank after the late 1990s deregulation removed legal barriers between commercial banking and trust functions in Japan; its former rivals in trust banking merged and became units of Mitsubishi UFJ FG and Mizuho. It has no capital ties with Sumitomo Mitsui FG, despite the similar name and common ties to Sumitomo and Mitsui group companies. In fiduciary services, SMTH is the market leader in Japan in total assets under custody. It is the largest manager of corporate pension funds and trails only Nomura in investment trusts.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCPK: SUTNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust's (SUTNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)?

A

The stock price for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCPK: SUTNY) is $3.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCPK:SUTNY) reporting earnings?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) operate in?

A

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.