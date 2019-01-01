QQQ
Range
13.28 - 13.61
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.39/2.90%
52 Wk
13.28 - 17.74
Mkt Cap
871.3M
Payout Ratio
100.35
Open
13.28
P/E
36.1
EPS
0.15
Shares
64.2M
Outstanding
Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stair lifts, and van conversions. The company's operating segments are the Accessibility, the Adapted Vehicles and the Patient Handling divisions. The Accessibility segment deals with manufacturing, designing, installing and distributing elevators, platform lifts and stairlifts for people with mobility challenges.The Adapted Vehicle segment adapts vans to be wheelchair accessible for people with mobility challenges.The Patient Handling segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of a comprehensive line of therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical market.

Analyst Ratings

Savaria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Savaria (SISXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savaria (OTCPK: SISXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Savaria's (SISXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savaria.

Q

What is the target price for Savaria (SISXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Savaria

Q

Current Stock Price for Savaria (SISXF)?

A

The stock price for Savaria (OTCPK: SISXF) is $13.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:42:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Savaria (SISXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 19, 2006.

Q

When is Savaria (OTCPK:SISXF) reporting earnings?

A

Savaria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Savaria (SISXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savaria.

Q

What sector and industry does Savaria (SISXF) operate in?

A

Savaria is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.