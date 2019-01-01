QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.06/8.15%
52 Wk
11.56 - 16.06
Mkt Cap
123.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.41
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company's brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate (OTCPK: BREUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bridgemarq Real Estate's (BREUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bridgemarq Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bridgemarq Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF)?

A

The stock price for Bridgemarq Real Estate (OTCPK: BREUF) is $13.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Bridgemarq Real Estate (OTCPK:BREUF) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgemarq Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgemarq Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgemarq Real Estate (BREUF) operate in?

A

Bridgemarq Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.