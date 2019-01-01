QQQ
Range
31.88 - 32.84
Vol / Avg.
120.9K/350.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.61 - 35
Mkt Cap
100.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.71
P/E
21.26
EPS
0.13
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Airbus is a major aerospace and defense firm. The company designs, develops, and manufactures commercial and military aircraft, as well as space launch vehicles and satellites. The company operates its business through three divisions: commercial, defense and space, and helicopters. Commercial offers a full range of aircraft ranging from the narrow-body (130-200 seats) A320 series to the much larger A350-1000 wide body. The defense and space segment supplies governments with military hardware, including transport aircraft, aerial tankers, and fighter aircraft (Eurofighter). The helicopter division manufactures turbine helicopters for the civil and parapublic markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.570
REV19.438B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Airbus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airbus (EADSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airbus's (EADSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Airbus.

Q

What is the target price for Airbus (EADSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) was reported by Bernstein on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EADSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Airbus (EADSY)?

A

The stock price for Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) is $31.9615 last updated Today at 7:55:03 PM.

Q

Does Airbus (EADSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.

Q

When is Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) reporting earnings?

A

Airbus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Airbus (EADSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airbus.

Q

What sector and industry does Airbus (EADSY) operate in?

A

Airbus is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.