|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.570
|REV
|19.438B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Airbus.
The latest price target for Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) was reported by Bernstein on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EADSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Airbus (OTCPK: EADSY) is $31.9615 last updated Today at 7:55:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.
Airbus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Airbus.
Airbus is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.