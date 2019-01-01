QQQ
Range
56.5 - 58.2
Vol / Avg.
12.8K/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.72/1.23%
52 Wk
37.8 - 63.47
Mkt Cap
680M
Payout Ratio
27.88
Open
58.2
P/E
25.98
EPS
0.64
Shares
11.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 9:47AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
OTC Markets Group Inc operates financial markets for securities in the US and globally. The firm mainly operates OTCQX best market, OTCQB venture market and Pink open market. It has OTC link ATS, market data licensing and corporate services business lines. The activities of these business lines encompass quotation and trade messaging services, network-based platform, access to market data, a suite of market data licenses and disclosure and information services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OTC Markets Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX: OTCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OTC Markets Gr's (OTCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OTC Markets Gr.

Q

What is the target price for OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OTC Markets Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for OTC Markets Gr (OTCM)?

A

The stock price for OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX: OTCM) is $57.73 last updated Today at 8:59:51 PM.

Q

Does OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX:OTCM) reporting earnings?

A

OTC Markets Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OTC Markets Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) operate in?

A

OTC Markets Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.