Range
24.86 - 25.78
Vol / Avg.
75.2K/50.6K
Div / Yield
0.69/2.71%
52 Wk
23.32 - 34.3
Mkt Cap
12.2B
Payout Ratio
29.87
Open
24.86
P/E
11.63
EPS
0
Shares
479.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Sonic Healthcare is a global pathology provider. It is the largest private operator in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K., the second largest in Belgium and New Zealand and the third largest in the U.S. In addition to pathology, which contributes roughly 85% of group revenue, Sonic is the second largest player in diagnostic imaging in Australia and the largest operator of medical centres in Australia. The company typically earns about 40% of group revenue in Australia and New Zealand, 25% in the U.S. and 35% in Europe.

see more
Sonic Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK: SKHHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonic Healthcare's (SKHHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonic Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonic Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY)?

A

The stock price for Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK: SKHHY) is $25.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2018.

Q

When is Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHHY) reporting earnings?

A

Sonic Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonic Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY) operate in?

A

Sonic Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.