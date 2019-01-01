QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Drug Free Solution Inc is a United States based proprietary services, education, and holding company of the Living Breath Series and Protocols. It is engaged in delivering proprietary emotional wellness technology such as Living Breath Process. The company's signature product, the Daily Feelz, is a three-step process that combines self-analysis, breath, and proprietary language sequences. The Get Your Feelz On offers consumers, through a proprietary digital platform. These products primarily serve the Mental Health and Emotional Wellness markets along with their sub-markets which include Fitness and Mind-Body; Preventative and Personalized Medicine and Public Health; as well as Workplace Wellness.

Drug Free Solution Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Drug Free Solution (DSOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drug Free Solution (OTCEM: DSOL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Drug Free Solution's (DSOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Drug Free Solution.

Q

What is the target price for Drug Free Solution (DSOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Drug Free Solution

Q

Current Stock Price for Drug Free Solution (DSOL)?

A

The stock price for Drug Free Solution (OTCEM: DSOL) is $0.017 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:17:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Drug Free Solution (DSOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drug Free Solution.

Q

When is Drug Free Solution (OTCEM:DSOL) reporting earnings?

A

Drug Free Solution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Drug Free Solution (DSOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drug Free Solution.

Q

What sector and industry does Drug Free Solution (DSOL) operate in?

A

Drug Free Solution is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.