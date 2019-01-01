Drug Free Solution Inc is a United States based proprietary services, education, and holding company of the Living Breath Series and Protocols. It is engaged in delivering proprietary emotional wellness technology such as Living Breath Process. The company's signature product, the Daily Feelz, is a three-step process that combines self-analysis, breath, and proprietary language sequences. The Get Your Feelz On offers consumers, through a proprietary digital platform. These products primarily serve the Mental Health and Emotional Wellness markets along with their sub-markets which include Fitness and Mind-Body; Preventative and Personalized Medicine and Public Health; as well as Workplace Wellness.