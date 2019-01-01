|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NFI Group (OTCPK: NFYEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NFI Group.
There is no analysis for NFI Group
The stock price for NFI Group (OTCPK: NFYEF) is $14.13 last updated Today at 6:40:45 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
NFI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NFI Group.
NFI Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.