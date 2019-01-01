NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company's revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches. Aftermarket operations includes spare parts and servicing related to transit buses and motor coaches. The company's fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers are located both domestically and in the United States, with the majority of revenue derived from operations in the U.S.