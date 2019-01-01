QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Japan Exchange Group, or JPX, is a vertically integrated exchange group formed by the merger of Tokyo Stock Exchange, or TSE, and Osaka Securities Exchange, or OSE, in 2013. Following the merger, TSE forms the cash equities markets, while derivatives are traded on the OSE. JPX is the majority owner of Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, or JSCC, which clears securities traded on both TSE and OSE, all other equity exchanges, and proprietary trading systems in Japan. Over-the-counter financial instruments including Japanese Government Bonds, credit default swaps and interest-rate swaps are also cleared by JSCC. The merger with Tokyo Commodities Exchange is a long-term growth opportunity for JPX to expand into commodities and energy-related derivatives products.

Japan Exchange Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK: JPXGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Japan Exchange Group's (JPXGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Exchange Group.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Exchange Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)?

A

The stock price for Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK: JPXGY) is $9.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Exchange Group.

Q

When is Japan Exchange Group (OTCPK:JPXGY) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Exchange Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Exchange Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY) operate in?

A

Japan Exchange Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.