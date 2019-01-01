QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Silver Inc is an exploration stage company that engages in exploration activities. The company is planning to acquire, stake claims or lease exploration properties and conduct exploration activities in North America. Its business strategy is to acquire and explore silver properties throughout North and South America. Its properties include Prince mine property. Castleton tailings project, New Butte mining properties, Magna Charta property. The company generates revenues from a mineral lease agreement and engineering related consulting services.

International Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Silver (ISLV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Silver (OTCEM: ISLV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Silver's (ISLV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Silver.

Q

What is the target price for International Silver (ISLV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for International Silver (ISLV)?

A

The stock price for International Silver (OTCEM: ISLV) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 15:50:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Silver (ISLV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Silver.

Q

When is International Silver (OTCEM:ISLV) reporting earnings?

A

International Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Silver (ISLV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does International Silver (ISLV) operate in?

A

International Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.