Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
3.2M/13.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Neutra Corp is a development-stage company, which intends to market and participate in the nutraceutical space by bringing products derived from all natural and organic origins. Along with participating in the actual nutraceutical products, the company plans to research and bring new technology to the Nutraceutical space. Nutraceutical natural medicine is an alternative system that focuses on natural remedies and the body's vital ability to heal and maintain itself. It focuses on the areas of anti-aging, sleep disorders, pain management, and others. Geographically, all the activities are operated through the region of the United States.

Neutra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neutra (NTRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neutra (OTCPK: NTRR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neutra's (NTRR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neutra.

Q

What is the target price for Neutra (NTRR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neutra

Q

Current Stock Price for Neutra (NTRR)?

A

The stock price for Neutra (OTCPK: NTRR) is $0.0009 last updated Today at 7:03:02 PM.

Q

Does Neutra (NTRR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neutra.

Q

When is Neutra (OTCPK:NTRR) reporting earnings?

A

Neutra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neutra (NTRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neutra.

Q

What sector and industry does Neutra (NTRR) operate in?

A

Neutra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.