Neutra Corp is a development-stage company, which intends to market and participate in the nutraceutical space by bringing products derived from all natural and organic origins. Along with participating in the actual nutraceutical products, the company plans to research and bring new technology to the Nutraceutical space. Nutraceutical natural medicine is an alternative system that focuses on natural remedies and the body's vital ability to heal and maintain itself. It focuses on the areas of anti-aging, sleep disorders, pain management, and others. Geographically, all the activities are operated through the region of the United States.