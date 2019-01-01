QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.27 - 4.92
Mkt Cap
419.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
141.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Imperial Metals Corp is a mining company primarily directed towards the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals from its mineral properties in Canada. It operates through five segments namely Mount Polley, Red Chris, Sterling, Huckleberr, and Corporate. The company's properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia. The corporation explores for copper, gold, silver and other minerals and it generates revenue through the region of Canada, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imperial Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Metals (IPMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Metals (OTCPK: IPMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Metals's (IPMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Metals (IPMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperial Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Metals (IPMLF)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Metals (OTCPK: IPMLF) is $2.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:42:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Metals (IPMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Metals.

Q

When is Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Metals (IPMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Metals (IPMLF) operate in?

A

Imperial Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.