Imperial Metals Corp is a mining company primarily directed towards the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals from its mineral properties in Canada. It operates through five segments namely Mount Polley, Red Chris, Sterling, Huckleberr, and Corporate. The company's properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia. The corporation explores for copper, gold, silver and other minerals and it generates revenue through the region of Canada, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and United States.