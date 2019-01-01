QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
The Bon-Ton Stores Inc operates is a department store operator in the United States. It offers a range of brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, through stores in the United States. Its nationally distributed brand assortment includes a range of labels in the apparel, accessories, footwear, cosmetics and home furnishings industries, such as Anne Klein, Calvin Klein, Carters, Chaps, Clarks, Clinique, Coach, Estee Lauder and Others.

Bon-Ton Stores Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bon-Ton Stores (OTCEM: BONTQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bon-Ton Stores's (BONTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bon-Ton Stores.

Q

What is the target price for Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bon-Ton Stores

Q

Current Stock Price for Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ)?

A

The stock price for Bon-Ton Stores (OTCEM: BONTQ) is $0.000002 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 17:02:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bon-Ton Stores.

Q

When is Bon-Ton Stores (OTCEM:BONTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Bon-Ton Stores does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bon-Ton Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Bon-Ton Stores (BONTQ) operate in?

A

Bon-Ton Stores is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.