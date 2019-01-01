The Bon-Ton Stores Inc operates is a department store operator in the United States. It offers a range of brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, through stores in the United States. Its nationally distributed brand assortment includes a range of labels in the apparel, accessories, footwear, cosmetics and home furnishings industries, such as Anne Klein, Calvin Klein, Carters, Chaps, Clarks, Clinique, Coach, Estee Lauder and Others.