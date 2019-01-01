QQQ
Games Workshop Group PLC is a UK based company that designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and games related products. It carries the manufacturing activity in the UK and sells the same in the different region of the countries such as Continental Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through various segments which are Sales channels, Product, and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs, and Royalties. The company offers more than 1000 products through there independent retail outlets in more than 50 countries.

Games Workshop Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Games Workshop Gr (OTCPK: GMWKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Games Workshop Gr's (GMWKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Games Workshop Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Games Workshop Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF)?

A

The stock price for Games Workshop Gr (OTCPK: GMWKF) is $108.5 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:26:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Games Workshop Gr (OTCPK:GMWKF) reporting earnings?

A

Games Workshop Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Games Workshop Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Games Workshop Gr (GMWKF) operate in?

A

Games Workshop Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.