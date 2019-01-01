QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 2.49
Mkt Cap
17M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Trutankless Inc is engaged in manufacturing electric tankless water heaters that far surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability, and environmental sustainability. The company's patented products include WiFi capabilities to help modernize the water heating industry. The Trutankless brand mission is to apply smart engineering to forward-thinking technologies that save customers money, energy, and space.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trutankless Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trutankless (TKLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trutankless (OTCPK: TKLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trutankless's (TKLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trutankless.

Q

What is the target price for Trutankless (TKLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trutankless

Q

Current Stock Price for Trutankless (TKLS)?

A

The stock price for Trutankless (OTCPK: TKLS) is $1.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:44:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trutankless (TKLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trutankless.

Q

When is Trutankless (OTCPK:TKLS) reporting earnings?

A

Trutankless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trutankless (TKLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trutankless.

Q

What sector and industry does Trutankless (TKLS) operate in?

A

Trutankless is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.