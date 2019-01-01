QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
WeedHire International Inc provides green technology solutions to the information technology industry. It manages the equipment needs of government and commercial clients by buying, reselling or recycling in an environmentally and regulatory compliant manner, computers and other technology hardware. The company works with partners in all markets, including technology original equipment manufacturers, government, healthcare, education and commercial with environmentally friendly information technology asset recovery solutions. Geographically activities are performed through the United States.

WeedHire International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WeedHire International (WDHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WeedHire International (OTCEM: WDHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WeedHire International's (WDHR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WeedHire International.

Q

What is the target price for WeedHire International (WDHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WeedHire International

Q

Current Stock Price for WeedHire International (WDHR)?

A

The stock price for WeedHire International (OTCEM: WDHR) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:15:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WeedHire International (WDHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeedHire International.

Q

When is WeedHire International (OTCEM:WDHR) reporting earnings?

A

WeedHire International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WeedHire International (WDHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WeedHire International.

Q

What sector and industry does WeedHire International (WDHR) operate in?

A

WeedHire International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.