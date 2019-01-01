Genel Energy PLC produces oil and gas primarily in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company has two reportable business segments: Producing assets and Preproducing assets. The Producing assets segment includes oil- and gas-producing fields in Kurdistan. The Preproducing assets segment includes discovered resources (oil and gas fields where resources are not yet being extracted) in the Kurdistan region as well as exploration activities in Morocco and Somaliland. All of the company's revenue comes from the producing assets segment. The majority of Genel's oil and gas is sold within Kurdistan.