Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Q BioMed Inc is a biomedical acceleration and development company. The company is a biomedical acceleration and development company focused on licensing, acquiring and providing strategic resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed intends to mitigate risk by acquiring multiple assets over time and across a broad spectrum of healthcare-related products, companies, and sectors. Generic Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection USP (Strontium-89) is a radioactive pharmaceutical injection to relieve bone pain in patients with painful skeletal metastases. It also has three development-stage products: QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder, Uttroside-B for liver cancer, and MAN 01 for glaucoma.

Q BioMed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q BioMed (QBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q BioMed (OTCQB: QBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Q BioMed's (QBIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Q BioMed.

Q

What is the target price for Q BioMed (QBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Q BioMed (OTCQB: QBIO) was reported by Roth Capital on November 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.85 expecting QBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 460.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Q BioMed (QBIO)?

A

The stock price for Q BioMed (OTCQB: QBIO) is $0.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:58:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q BioMed (QBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q BioMed.

Q

When is Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Q BioMed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Q BioMed (QBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q BioMed.

Q

What sector and industry does Q BioMed (QBIO) operate in?

A

Q BioMed is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.