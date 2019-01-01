Q BioMed Inc is a biomedical acceleration and development company. The company is a biomedical acceleration and development company focused on licensing, acquiring and providing strategic resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed intends to mitigate risk by acquiring multiple assets over time and across a broad spectrum of healthcare-related products, companies, and sectors. Generic Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection USP (Strontium-89) is a radioactive pharmaceutical injection to relieve bone pain in patients with painful skeletal metastases. It also has three development-stage products: QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder, Uttroside-B for liver cancer, and MAN 01 for glaucoma.