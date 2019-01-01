QQQ
Range
16.04 - 16.46
Vol / Avg.
113.8K/86.8K
Div / Yield
0.25/1.50%
52 Wk
12.13 - 19.5
Mkt Cap
19.6B
Payout Ratio
35.04
Open
16.11
P/E
24.12
EPS
14.82
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Shionogi & Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company focuses on the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices. Shionogi engages in manufacturing, formulation, packaging, and analysis as part of its commercialization research that spans late stage drug discovery through commercial production. The company's research and development strategy utilizes partnership and licensing opportunities with academic constituents and venture companies.

Analyst Ratings

Shionogi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shionogi (SGIOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shionogi (OTCPK: SGIOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shionogi's (SGIOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shionogi.

Q

What is the target price for Shionogi (SGIOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shionogi

Q

Current Stock Price for Shionogi (SGIOY)?

A

The stock price for Shionogi (OTCPK: SGIOY) is $16.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shionogi (SGIOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shionogi.

Q

When is Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY) reporting earnings?

A

Shionogi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shionogi (SGIOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shionogi.

Q

What sector and industry does Shionogi (SGIOY) operate in?

A

Shionogi is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.