Range
20.71 - 20.94
Vol / Avg.
212.1K/210.2K
Div / Yield
0.13/0.63%
52 Wk
20.54 - 34.87
Mkt Cap
48.7B
Payout Ratio
25.16
Open
20.71
P/E
41.28
EPS
13.98
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Nidec is a global leader of brushless DC motors. Brushless DC motors have advantages over other types of motors in power efficiency, silence, and durability. Nidec possesses the number-one market share in a wide variety of products, such as hard disk drive motors, optical disk drive motors, vibration motors on handsets, brushless motors for inverter air conditioners, and brushless motors for electric power steering on automobiles. It continues to benefit from the growing demand for power-efficient motors, driven by strengthening environmental regulations. Nidec sets an ambitious target to increase its revenue to JPY 10 trillion in fiscal 2030 from JPY 1.5 trillion in fiscal 2019.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.120
REV4.370B

Nidec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nidec (NJDCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nidec (OTCPK: NJDCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nidec's (NJDCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nidec.

Q

What is the target price for Nidec (NJDCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nidec

Q

Current Stock Price for Nidec (NJDCY)?

A

The stock price for Nidec (OTCPK: NJDCY) is $20.872 last updated Today at 7:08:30 PM.

Q

Does Nidec (NJDCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2019.

Q

When is Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) reporting earnings?

A

Nidec’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Nidec (NJDCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nidec.

Q

What sector and industry does Nidec (NJDCY) operate in?

A

Nidec is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.