|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.290
|0.270
|-0.0200
|REV
|600.720M
|589.900M
|-10.820M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in REV Group’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF), Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC).
The latest price target for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting REVG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.48% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) is $13.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
REV Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for REV Group.
REV Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.