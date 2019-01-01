QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs, industrial and commercial, and consumer leisure. The operating segments of the company are Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The products of the company are sold to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end-users. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Fire and Emergency segment which includes manufacturing of fire apparatus and ambulance products. The company operates in the US & Canada, Europe/Africa, and the rest of the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.270 -0.0200
REV600.720M589.900M-10.820M

REV Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REV Group (REVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REV Group (NYSE: REVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REV Group's (REVG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for REV Group (REVG) stock?

A

The latest price target for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting REVG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.48% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for REV Group (REVG)?

A

The stock price for REV Group (NYSE: REVG) is $13.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REV Group (REVG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is REV Group (NYSE:REVG) reporting earnings?

A

REV Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is REV Group (REVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REV Group.

Q

What sector and industry does REV Group (REVG) operate in?

A

REV Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.