Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.4K
Div / Yield
1/5.23%
52 Wk
18.67 - 21.82
Mkt Cap
104.3M
Payout Ratio
32.76
Open
-
P/E
7
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit.

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Mortgage & Inc's (JLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE: JLS) is $19.0101 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (JLS) operate in?

A

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.