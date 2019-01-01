QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
310.8M/152.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
57.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
PHI Group Inc is part of the financial services industry. Its primary scope of business is mergers and acquisitions. Its M&A advisory and consulting services include strategic and transaction advisory and consulting services related to acquisitions and divestitures. It advises and consults with buyers and sellers of businesses, provides corporate restructuring and turnaround management services and delivers post-closing value enhancement services.

PHI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PHI Group (PHIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PHI Group (OTCPK: PHIL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PHI Group's (PHIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PHI Group.

Q

What is the target price for PHI Group (PHIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PHI Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PHI Group (PHIL)?

A

The stock price for PHI Group (OTCPK: PHIL) is $0.002 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does PHI Group (PHIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PHI Group.

Q

When is PHI Group (OTCPK:PHIL) reporting earnings?

A

PHI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PHI Group (PHIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PHI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PHI Group (PHIL) operate in?

A

PHI Group is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.