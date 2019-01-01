QQQ
Aben Resources Ltd is an exploration and development-stage company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. Its Forrest Kerr Gold project is located in northwestern British Columbia covering an area of approximately 23,000 hectares. Its Justin project is approximately 35 kilometers southeast of the Cantung mine and lies in the southeast of Yukon on the Tintina gold belt.

Aben Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aben Resources (ABNAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aben Resources (OTCQB: ABNAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aben Resources's (ABNAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aben Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aben Resources (ABNAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aben Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aben Resources (ABNAF)?

A

The stock price for Aben Resources (OTCQB: ABNAF) is $0.0414 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:20:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aben Resources (ABNAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aben Resources.

Q

When is Aben Resources (OTCQB:ABNAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aben Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aben Resources (ABNAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aben Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aben Resources (ABNAF) operate in?

A

Aben Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.