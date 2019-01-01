Aben Resources Ltd is an exploration and development-stage company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. Its Forrest Kerr Gold project is located in northwestern British Columbia covering an area of approximately 23,000 hectares. Its Justin project is approximately 35 kilometers southeast of the Cantung mine and lies in the southeast of Yukon on the Tintina gold belt.