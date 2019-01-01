QQQ
Range
2.42 - 2.52
Vol / Avg.
38.4K/236.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.95 - 29.95
Mkt Cap
71.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
28.6M
Outstanding
ABVC BioPharma s a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process. The firm is specialized in botanically based solutions that deliver high efficacy with low toxicity for improved health outcomes.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ABVC BioPharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ: ABVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABVC BioPharma's (ABVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABVC BioPharma.

Q

What is the target price for ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABVC BioPharma

Q

Current Stock Price for ABVC BioPharma (ABVC)?

A

The stock price for ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ: ABVC) is $2.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABVC BioPharma.

Q

When is ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) reporting earnings?

A

ABVC BioPharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABVC BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) operate in?

A

ABVC BioPharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.