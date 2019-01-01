QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.37/3.95%
52 Wk
8.43 - 12.1
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
25.31
Open
-
P/E
6.28
EPS
1.6
Shares
568.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated company that operates drug manufacturing, distribution, and retail pharmacy businesses in mainland China. It is the second- largest distributor by revenue, with a strong presence in Eastern China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: SHPMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shanghai Pharmaceuticals's (SHPMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY)?

A

The stock price for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: SHPMY) is $9.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SHPMY) reporting earnings?

A

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMY) operate in?

A

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.