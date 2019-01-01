QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Arrayit Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of next-generation life science tools and integrated systems for the large-scale analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics. Using its proprietary and patented technologies, it provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping, and protein analysis markets. In addition, it also provides tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Its products include microarrayers, buffers, microarray instruments, printing, substrate slides, software and others. The operations of the firm are carried out through the region of US.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arrayit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrayit (ARYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrayit (OTCEM: ARYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrayit's (ARYC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arrayit.

Q

What is the target price for Arrayit (ARYC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arrayit

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrayit (ARYC)?

A

The stock price for Arrayit (OTCEM: ARYC) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:32:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrayit (ARYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arrayit.

Q

When is Arrayit (OTCEM:ARYC) reporting earnings?

A

Arrayit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arrayit (ARYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrayit.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrayit (ARYC) operate in?

A

Arrayit is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.