Arrayit Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of next-generation life science tools and integrated systems for the large-scale analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics. Using its proprietary and patented technologies, it provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping, and protein analysis markets. In addition, it also provides tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Its products include microarrayers, buffers, microarray instruments, printing, substrate slides, software and others. The operations of the firm are carried out through the region of US.