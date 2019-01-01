Max Sound Corp sells, and licenses products and services based on its patent MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback that improves the listener's experience. The MAXD-D HD Audio Technology converts audio files into high definition for better sound without increasing its file size. Its products and services are provided to various markets including motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems and consumer electronics. The company derives its revenue by licensing of its MAX-D technology.