Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
484.1K/26.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Max Sound Corp sells, and licenses products and services based on its patent MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback that improves the listener's experience. The MAXD-D HD Audio Technology converts audio files into high definition for better sound without increasing its file size. Its products and services are provided to various markets including motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems and consumer electronics. The company derives its revenue by licensing of its MAX-D technology.

Max Sound Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Max Sound (MAXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Max Sound (OTCPK: MAXD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Max Sound's (MAXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Max Sound.

Q

What is the target price for Max Sound (MAXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Max Sound

Q

Current Stock Price for Max Sound (MAXD)?

A

The stock price for Max Sound (OTCPK: MAXD) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 2:32:07 PM.

Q

Does Max Sound (MAXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Max Sound.

Q

When is Max Sound (OTCPK:MAXD) reporting earnings?

A

Max Sound does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Max Sound (MAXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Max Sound.

Q

What sector and industry does Max Sound (MAXD) operate in?

A

Max Sound is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.