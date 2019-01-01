QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Diversified Financial Services
ZENKOKU HOSHO Co Ltd primarily operates a credit guarantee business. The company's current strategy emphasizes its core housing loan guarantee business by expanding its scale through strategic alliances and streamlining of operations. Its housing loan guarantee products include housing acquisition funds, refinancing funds, and renovation funds, among others. Zenkoku Hosho also provides education loan guarantees products, which deal with term loans and overdrafts. Its apartment loan guarantee products guarantee the borrowings of construction costs for rental housing. The company also is seeking to diversify into other synergistic lines of business through mergers and acquisitions.

ZENKOKU HOSHO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZENKOKU HOSHO (OTCPK: ZNKKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ZENKOKU HOSHO's (ZNKKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZENKOKU HOSHO.

Q

What is the target price for ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZENKOKU HOSHO

Q

Current Stock Price for ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY)?

A

The stock price for ZENKOKU HOSHO (OTCPK: ZNKKY) is $14.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:34:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZENKOKU HOSHO.

Q

When is ZENKOKU HOSHO (OTCPK:ZNKKY) reporting earnings?

A

ZENKOKU HOSHO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZENKOKU HOSHO.

Q

What sector and industry does ZENKOKU HOSHO (ZNKKY) operate in?

A

ZENKOKU HOSHO is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.