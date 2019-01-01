ZENKOKU HOSHO Co Ltd primarily operates a credit guarantee business. The company's current strategy emphasizes its core housing loan guarantee business by expanding its scale through strategic alliances and streamlining of operations. Its housing loan guarantee products include housing acquisition funds, refinancing funds, and renovation funds, among others. Zenkoku Hosho also provides education loan guarantees products, which deal with term loans and overdrafts. Its apartment loan guarantee products guarantee the borrowings of construction costs for rental housing. The company also is seeking to diversify into other synergistic lines of business through mergers and acquisitions.