Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
BB Liquidating, Inc. formerly Blockbuster, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate and franchise entertainment-related stores in the United States and a number of other countries.

Analyst Ratings

BB Liquidating Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BB Liquidating (OTCEM: BLIAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BB Liquidating's (BLIAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BB Liquidating.

Q

What is the target price for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BB Liquidating

Q

Current Stock Price for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ)?

A

The stock price for BB Liquidating (OTCEM: BLIAQ) is $0.0012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:07:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 20, 2005 to stockholders of record on June 2, 2005.

Q

When is BB Liquidating (OTCEM:BLIAQ) reporting earnings?

A

BB Liquidating does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BB Liquidating.

Q

What sector and industry does BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) operate in?

A

BB Liquidating is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.