Range
21.35 - 21.55
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.44/2.10%
52 Wk
15.3 - 22
Mkt Cap
43.2M
Payout Ratio
13.73
Open
21.35
P/E
6.86
EPS
1.04
Shares
2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The bank provides banking services in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its offerings include deposit products, real estate loans, mortgages, insurance as well as online banking services, among others. Quaint Oak Bank offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract and insurance services through its subsidiary companies. Quaint Oak Bank serves its customers through its offices as well as through correspondence, telephone, and online banking.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCQB: QNTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quaint Oak Bancorp's (QNTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quaint Oak Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO)?

A

The stock price for Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCQB: QNTO) is $21.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:01:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCQB:QNTO) reporting earnings?

A

Quaint Oak Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) operate in?

A

Quaint Oak Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.