Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Originally part of the nationwide railway operator until a six-way geographical split by region, Central Japan Railway has grown to become the country's second-largest railway operator. Its service territory of 1,970.8 kilometers of rail track covers about 61% of the population for Japan and 24% of land area. The railway operation, which also includes conventional lines, accounted for about 77% of sales and 94% of operating income, with the remainder of the sales mainly from merchandise, real estate, and other, including rolling stock manufacturing.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Central Japan Railway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCPK: CJPRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Central Japan Railway's (CJPRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Japan Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Japan Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)?

A

The stock price for Central Japan Railway (OTCPK: CJPRY) is $13.525 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Central Japan Railway (OTCPK:CJPRY) reporting earnings?

A

Central Japan Railway’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Japan Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) operate in?

A

Central Japan Railway is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.