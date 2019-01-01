Originally part of the nationwide railway operator until a six-way geographical split by region, Central Japan Railway has grown to become the country's second-largest railway operator. Its service territory of 1,970.8 kilometers of rail track covers about 61% of the population for Japan and 24% of land area. The railway operation, which also includes conventional lines, accounted for about 77% of sales and 94% of operating income, with the remainder of the sales mainly from merchandise, real estate, and other, including rolling stock manufacturing.