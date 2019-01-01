Getinge, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, manufactures a wide range of products for use in acute care, surgical, and life sciences in the hospital, pharmaceutical, and research settings. The company reports in three segments: acute care therapies (63% of revenue), surgical workflows (27%), and life sciences (10%). Product areas include ventilators, surgical stents, life support systems, sterilizers, surgical tables, and sterile transfer systems. Getinge derives revenue from a broad geographic footprint, with the Americas accounting for 45% of sales (U.S. 33% of sales), Asia-Pacific 25%, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa the remaining 30%.