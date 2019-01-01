|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Getinge (OTCPK: GNGBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Getinge.
There is no analysis for Getinge
The stock price for Getinge (OTCPK: GNGBY) is $37.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 29, 2012.
Getinge does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Getinge.
Getinge is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.