ABCO Energy Inc is engaged in is in the Photo Voltaic (PV) solar systems industry, the LED and energy efficient commercial lighting business and is an electrical product and services supplier. It sells and installs Solar Photovoltaic electric systems that allow the customer to produce their own power on their residence or business property. These products are installed by its crews and are purchased from both USA and offshore manufacturers. It has available and utilize many suppliers of US-manufactured solar products from such companies as Mia Soleil, Canadian Solar, Westinghouse Solar and various Italian, Korean, German and Chinese suppliers. It offers solar leasing and long term financing programs that are offered to ABCO customers and other marketing and installation organizations.