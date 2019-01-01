QQQ
Range
0 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
218.8K/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
324.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
0.09
EPS
-0.01
Shares
70.5M
Outstanding
ABCO Energy Inc is engaged in is in the Photo Voltaic (PV) solar systems industry, the LED and energy efficient commercial lighting business and is an electrical product and services supplier. It sells and installs Solar Photovoltaic electric systems that allow the customer to produce their own power on their residence or business property. These products are installed by its crews and are purchased from both USA and offshore manufacturers. It has available and utilize many suppliers of US-manufactured solar products from such companies as Mia Soleil, Canadian Solar, Westinghouse Solar and various Italian, Korean, German and Chinese suppliers. It offers solar leasing and long term financing programs that are offered to ABCO customers and other marketing and installation organizations.

ABCO Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABCO Energy (ABCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABCO Energy (OTCPK: ABCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABCO Energy's (ABCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABCO Energy.

Q

What is the target price for ABCO Energy (ABCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABCO Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for ABCO Energy (ABCE)?

A

The stock price for ABCO Energy (OTCPK: ABCE) is $0.0046 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABCO Energy (ABCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABCO Energy.

Q

When is ABCO Energy (OTCPK:ABCE) reporting earnings?

A

ABCO Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABCO Energy (ABCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABCO Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does ABCO Energy (ABCE) operate in?

A

ABCO Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.