Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 9:00AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Tapinator Inc develops and publishes category-leading apps for mobile platforms, with a focus on social casino games. The company's library includes more than 300 titles. It offers games such as Solitaire Derby, Crypto Trillionaire, Castlebuilder, Combo Quest, and Dice Mage 2 among others. The company generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions.

Tapinator Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tapinator (TAPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tapinator (OTCPK: TAPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tapinator's (TAPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tapinator.

Q

What is the target price for Tapinator (TAPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tapinator

Q

Current Stock Price for Tapinator (TAPM)?

A

The stock price for Tapinator (OTCPK: TAPM) is $14.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:48:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tapinator (TAPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tapinator.

Q

When is Tapinator (OTCPK:TAPM) reporting earnings?

A

Tapinator does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tapinator (TAPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tapinator.

Q

What sector and industry does Tapinator (TAPM) operate in?

A

Tapinator is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.