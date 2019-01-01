Magyar Telekom PLC is a telecommunications company that operates in two segments: MT-Hungary and North Macedonia. MT Hungary supplies mobile, information communication, television distribution, and system integration services to both business and residential consumers in Hungary. The North Macedonia segment expands the company's mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services across North Macedonia. Magyar controls the largest share of the Hungarian telecom market and has a footprint in Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Romania. German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom owns over half of all of Magyar's shares outstanding. The company receives most of its revenue from Hungary.