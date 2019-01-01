QQQ
Range
5.98 - 6.49
Vol / Avg.
10.2K/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.26/3.99%
52 Wk
5.77 - 7.46
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
27.69
Open
6.49
P/E
7.64
EPS
89.65
Shares
199.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Magyar Telekom PLC is a telecommunications company that operates in two segments: MT-Hungary and North Macedonia. MT Hungary supplies mobile, information communication, television distribution, and system integration services to both business and residential consumers in Hungary. The North Macedonia segment expands the company's mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services across North Macedonia. Magyar controls the largest share of the Hungarian telecom market and has a footprint in Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Romania. German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom owns over half of all of Magyar's shares outstanding. The company receives most of its revenue from Hungary.

Magyar Telekom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magyar Telekom (MYTAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magyar Telekom (OTCPK: MYTAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Magyar Telekom's (MYTAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magyar Telekom.

Q

What is the target price for Magyar Telekom (MYTAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magyar Telekom

Q

Current Stock Price for Magyar Telekom (MYTAY)?

A

The stock price for Magyar Telekom (OTCPK: MYTAY) is $6.023 last updated Today at 5:28:54 PM.

Q

Does Magyar Telekom (MYTAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is Magyar Telekom (OTCPK:MYTAY) reporting earnings?

A

Magyar Telekom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magyar Telekom (MYTAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magyar Telekom.

Q

What sector and industry does Magyar Telekom (MYTAY) operate in?

A

Magyar Telekom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.