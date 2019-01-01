QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. The company currently has one Phase 3-ready clinical program and two Phase 2 clinical programs. It was established in 2004.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: ANTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anthera Pharmaceuticals's (ANTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: ANTH) was reported by Roth Capital on February 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ANTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 999999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH)?

A

The stock price for Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: ANTH) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:25:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:ANTH) reporting earnings?

A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) operate in?

A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.