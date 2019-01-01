QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
1.9/1.80%
52 Wk
73.51 - 116.51
Mkt Cap
15.6B
Payout Ratio
61.64
Open
-
P/E
37.02
EPS
0.83
Shares
147.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 52% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 63%. The company is scheduled to sell Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm wholly owns. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships. This is exemplified by Loblaw being Choice's largest tenant.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

George Weston Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy George Weston (WNGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of George Weston (OTCPK: WNGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are George Weston's (WNGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for George Weston.

Q

What is the target price for George Weston (WNGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for George Weston

Q

Current Stock Price for George Weston (WNGRF)?

A

The stock price for George Weston (OTCPK: WNGRF) is $105.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does George Weston (WNGRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2018.

Q

When is George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) reporting earnings?

A

George Weston’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is George Weston (WNGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for George Weston.

Q

What sector and industry does George Weston (WNGRF) operate in?

A

George Weston is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.