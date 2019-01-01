George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 52% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 63%. The company is scheduled to sell Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm wholly owns. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships. This is exemplified by Loblaw being Choice's largest tenant.