Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/44.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
17.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
139.4M
Outstanding
Metals Creek Resources Corp engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. Its activities include prospecting, sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying, trenching, and diamond drilling. The company's project portfolio includes Flint Lake, Ogden, Dona and others.

Analyst Ratings

Metals Creek Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metals Creek Resources (MCREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metals Creek Resources (OTCQB: MCREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metals Creek Resources's (MCREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metals Creek Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Metals Creek Resources (MCREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metals Creek Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Metals Creek Resources (MCREF)?

A

The stock price for Metals Creek Resources (OTCQB: MCREF) is $0.12348 last updated Today at 3:00:08 PM.

Q

Does Metals Creek Resources (MCREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metals Creek Resources.

Q

When is Metals Creek Resources (OTCQB:MCREF) reporting earnings?

A

Metals Creek Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metals Creek Resources (MCREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metals Creek Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Metals Creek Resources (MCREF) operate in?

A

Metals Creek Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.