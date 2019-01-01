QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
CGrowth Capital Inc is an alternative asset holding and management company. It operates in oil and gas sales, mineral sales, and contracting services. The company's business solutions are designed to assist landowners with monetizing undervalued assets by bringing commodities, such as gold, silver, oil and gas, and dolomite to market. It provides support and processing applications for landowners.

CGrowth Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CGrowth Capital (CGRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CGrowth Capital (OTCPK: CGRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CGrowth Capital's (CGRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CGrowth Capital.

Q

What is the target price for CGrowth Capital (CGRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CGrowth Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for CGrowth Capital (CGRA)?

A

The stock price for CGrowth Capital (OTCPK: CGRA) is $0.0124 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CGrowth Capital (CGRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CGrowth Capital.

Q

When is CGrowth Capital (OTCPK:CGRA) reporting earnings?

A

CGrowth Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CGrowth Capital (CGRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CGrowth Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does CGrowth Capital (CGRA) operate in?

A

CGrowth Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.