Range
0.03 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
435.7K/905.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
9.04
EPS
0
Shares
177.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Video River Networks Inc is a specialty real estate holding company. The company has two lines of real estate business which is to promote and preserve affordable housing and economic development across urban neighborhoods in the United States. It is also involved in the Electric Vehicles (EV) business.

Video River Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Video River Networks (NIHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Video River Networks (OTCPK: NIHK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Video River Networks's (NIHK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Video River Networks.

Q

What is the target price for Video River Networks (NIHK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Video River Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for Video River Networks (NIHK)?

A

The stock price for Video River Networks (OTCPK: NIHK) is $0.045 last updated Today at 6:28:18 PM.

Q

Does Video River Networks (NIHK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Video River Networks.

Q

When is Video River Networks (OTCPK:NIHK) reporting earnings?

A

Video River Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Video River Networks (NIHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Video River Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does Video River Networks (NIHK) operate in?

A

Video River Networks is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.