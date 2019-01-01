Micron Solutions Inc is a US-based diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. It also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive and consumer product applications. The company is engaged in the production and sale of silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. It also provides other value-added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools, pad printing, ultrasonic welding, stamping, laser marking, clean room molding, and others.