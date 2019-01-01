QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.34 - 4.75
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.97
EPS
-0.15
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Micron Solutions Inc is a US-based diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. It also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive and consumer product applications. The company is engaged in the production and sale of silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. It also provides other value-added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools, pad printing, ultrasonic welding, stamping, laser marking, clean room molding, and others.

Micron Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micron Solutions (MICR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micron Solutions (OTCQB: MICR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micron Solutions's (MICR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micron Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Micron Solutions (MICR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micron Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Micron Solutions (MICR)?

A

The stock price for Micron Solutions (OTCQB: MICR) is $2.14 last updated Today at 3:10:42 PM.

Q

Does Micron Solutions (MICR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Micron Solutions.

Q

When is Micron Solutions (OTCQB:MICR) reporting earnings?

A

Micron Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micron Solutions (MICR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micron Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Micron Solutions (MICR) operate in?

A

Micron Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.