Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
50.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
458.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rockhopper Exploration PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage. The company's operations made up of three segments, the Oil and gas exploration activities in the geographical regions of the Falkland Islands and the Greater Mediterranean Region and Corporate activities centered in the UK.

Rockhopper Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK: RCKHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockhopper Exploration's (RCKHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rockhopper Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF)?

A

The stock price for Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK: RCKHF) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:47:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q

When is Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK:RCKHF) reporting earnings?

A

Rockhopper Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) operate in?

A

Rockhopper Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.