Range
0.47 - 0.62
Vol / Avg.
15.7K/7.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 1
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
8.6
EPS
0
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Guided Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is engaged in developing medical devices that have the potential to improve healthcare. Its primary focus is the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device and extension of its cancer detection technology into other cancers, including esophageal. The company generates revenue from the sale of medical devices.

Guided Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB: GTHP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guided Therapeutics's (GTHP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guided Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guided Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)?

A

The stock price for Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB: GTHP) is $0.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:27:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guided Therapeutics.

Q

When is Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB:GTHP) reporting earnings?

A

Guided Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guided Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) operate in?

A

Guided Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.