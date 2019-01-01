QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SSC Security Services Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SSC Security Services Corp (OTC: INPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SSC Security Services Corp's (INPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SSC Security Services Corp.

Q

What is the target price for SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SSC Security Services Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF)?

A

The stock price for SSC Security Services Corp (OTC: INPCF) is $2.18 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 15:26:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.

Q

When is SSC Security Services Corp (OTC:INPCF) reporting earnings?

A

SSC Security Services Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SSC Security Services Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does SSC Security Services Corp (INPCF) operate in?

A

SSC Security Services Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.