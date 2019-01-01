|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.790
|0.0600
|REV
|1.360B
|1.439B
|79.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Silgan Hldgs’s space includes: Ball (NYSE:BLL), TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Greif (NYSE:GEF).
The latest price target for Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SLGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.28% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) is $41.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Silgan Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Silgan Hldgs.
Silgan Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.