QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
40.41 - 41.31
Vol / Avg.
2.6M/376.4K
Div / Yield
0.64/1.55%
52 Wk
37.1 - 45.83
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
17.34
Open
41.2
P/E
12.75
EPS
0.77
Shares
110.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 7:45AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Silgan Holdings manufactures about half of the metal food containers in North America. Its major customers include Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. Silgan is looking for more merger and acquisition opportunities in the European metal packaging market and in plastic packaging. Silgan's other business segments include plastic containers for personal and healthcare products and a closures business that manufactures metal and plastic lids and caps.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.790 0.0600
REV1.360B1.439B79.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silgan Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silgan Hldgs's (SLGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting SLGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.28% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Silgan Hldgs (SLGN)?

A

The stock price for Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) is $41.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) reporting earnings?

A

Silgan Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silgan Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Silgan Hldgs (SLGN) operate in?

A

Silgan Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.