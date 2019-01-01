QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
15K/11.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
15M
Outstanding
Bolt Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and development of production-grade battery metals projects within the Asia-Pacific region. The company owns a nickel project named Cyclops located in Indonesia. It operates in a single reportable operating segment being the Acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets located in Indonesia and Canada.

Bolt Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bolt Metals (PCRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bolt Metals (OTCQB: PCRCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bolt Metals's (PCRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bolt Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Bolt Metals (PCRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bolt Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Bolt Metals (PCRCF)?

A

The stock price for Bolt Metals (OTCQB: PCRCF) is $0.0855 last updated Today at 4:53:17 PM.

Q

Does Bolt Metals (PCRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bolt Metals.

Q

When is Bolt Metals (OTCQB:PCRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Bolt Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bolt Metals (PCRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bolt Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Bolt Metals (PCRCF) operate in?

A

Bolt Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.