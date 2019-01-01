QQQ
Range
1.07 - 1.08
Vol / Avg.
6.1K/42.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.04 - 1.43
Mkt Cap
94M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
87.8M
Outstanding
Dundee Corp is a public Canadian independent holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

Dundee Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dundee (DDEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dundee (OTCPK: DDEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dundee's (DDEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dundee.

Q

What is the target price for Dundee (DDEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dundee

Q

Current Stock Price for Dundee (DDEJF)?

A

The stock price for Dundee (OTCPK: DDEJF) is $1.07 last updated Today at 6:19:46 PM.

Q

Does Dundee (DDEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dundee.

Q

When is Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Dundee’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Dundee (DDEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dundee.

Q

What sector and industry does Dundee (DDEJF) operate in?

A

Dundee is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.